 NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Tragic Gas-Related Deaths in MP Factory
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Tragic Gas-Related Deaths in MP Factory

The factory manufactures synthetic cherries for the pan and food industry.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Tragic Gas-Related Deaths in MP Factory | file pic

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that five workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on August 30, 2023. Reportedly, the factory manufactures synthetic cherries for the pan and food industry.

Violation of human rights of the victims

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims. Apparently, the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with safety gear.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police and any compensation granted to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

