NHRC takes notice of death of sanitation workers in Haryana & Gujarat, asks for reports within six weeks

Manhole lid | Representative Image

On Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India took action on reports of the deaths of seven sanitation workers in two separate incidents in the Bharuch district of Gujarat and the Jhajjar district of Haryana on April 4. The NHRC has issued notices to the state governments, calling for reports on the incidents within six weeks.

The workers, who were reportedly not provided with safety gear, died while performing hazardous cleaning duties. The NHRC has observed that the incidents indicate negligence by the concerned authorities, resulting in a violation of the workers' right to life.

NHRC asks status of relief &rehabilitation provided to the families of the deceased

The NHRC has emphasized that just because the incidents occurred on private property, the authorities cannot shirk their responsibility to supervise such hazardous activities. The state government reports must inform the action taken against the erring public servants and the status of relief and rehabilitation provided to the families of the deceased.

Moreover, the reports must also contain steps taken or proposed to be taken to spread awareness and sensitize the public about the zero tolerance policy towards the death of sanitation workers. The NHRC Advisory on Protection of Human Rights of the person engaged in Manual Scavenging or Hazardous Cleaning must be followed.

Despite specific judgments given by the Supreme Court and guidelines issued by different government agencies, incidents of sanitation workers dying while performing their duties are still being reported from several parts of the country. The NHRC has noted that the workers are being exposed to extreme danger and indignity by the public authorities.

Here is what happened on April 4

On April 4 , media reports indicated that four people died in Bahadurgarh area of Jhajjar, Haryana while fitting pipes inside a septic tank of private property. In the other incident, three persons died while cleaning a drainage line in Bharuch district of Gujarat.