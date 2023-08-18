NHRC Takes Action on Severe Beating of Student by Teacher in Delhi Government School

NHRC Issues Notice To Delhi Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner Over Teacher Beating Student Incident | File Photo

Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated action on its own accord after a media report revealed that a student from a government school in Delhi had been hospitalized due to a severe beating by his teacher. The student's parents promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the incident; however, no arrests have been made by the police.

The Commission has observed that despite the existence of various legislations, instances of corporal punishment continue to persist with impunity, raising significant concerns. Should the information contained in the media report prove accurate, it would signify a violation of human rights. In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police in Delhi, requesting a comprehensive report on the matter within a four-week timeframe.

The requested report should encompass details about the actions taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the FIR associated with the incident, the health condition of the student victim, and any compensation provided to the affected family. Additionally, the Commission is interested in learning about the preventive measures taken or planned to ensure that similar incidents do not reoccur in the future.

Reference to National Policy for Children 2013

In issuing these notices, the NHRC emphasized the National Policy for Children 2013, which underscores that no child should be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment in the realm of education. The policy encourages fostering positive engagement for discipline and an enhanced learning experience. Moreover, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Section 17(1) explicitly prohibits subjecting children to mental or physical harassment. Additionally, cruelty towards children is classified as a penal offense under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Details of the Incident

According to the media report published on August 16, 2023, the student's father alleged that the teacher slapped and twisted the student's neck. The victimized student refrained from informing his parents about the incident initially. It was only the following day, when swelling became apparent, that family members inquired about the situation and discovered the alleged act of brutality by the teacher. Subsequently, the student was admitted to the hospital, and an FIR was lodged.

