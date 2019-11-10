NHM MP Recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for Community Health Examination 2020-21, apply at mponline.gov.in.

The National Health Commission of Madhya Pradesh has announced the last day to apply for its six months’ course in Community Health Examination 2020-21 as Sunday, November 10, 2019. The successful clearance of the exam will allow candidates to be recruited for the Community Health Officers position.

Interested candidates can apply online at, mponline.gov.in. The registration for the post had started on October 30, 2019. The certificate course has 3450 seats available.

Eligibility for application

Only people with B.Sc degree in Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc or GNM from an institute or university registered with Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council OR BAMS from a recognized university or institute can apply for the course. According to the corrigendum released on October 24, 2019, candidates should be between 21-40 years old as on January 1, 2020. For candidates from the reserved category, the maximum age limit is extended up to five years, which means, candidates upto 45 years-of-age from the reserved category can apply for the course. For more information, please read through the official notification released by the National Health Mission, MP.

Here is the link to directly apply for the six months certificate course in the Community Health Examination 2020-21.

A step-by-step guide to applying for the course: