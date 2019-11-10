NHM MP Recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for Community Health Examination 2020-21, apply at mponline.gov.in.

The National Health Commission of Madhya Pradesh has announced the last day to apply for its six months’ course in Community Health Examination 2020-21 as Sunday, November 10, 2019. The successful clearance of the exam will allow candidates to be recruited for the Community Health Officers position.
Interested candidates can apply online at, mponline.gov.in. The registration for the post had started on October 30, 2019. The certificate course has 3450 seats available.
Eligibility for application
Only people with B.Sc degree in Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc or GNM from an institute or university registered with Madhya Pradesh Nursing Registration Council OR BAMS from a recognized university or institute can apply for the course.
According to the corrigendum released on October 24, 2019, candidates should be between 21-40 years old as on January 1, 2020.
For candidates from the reserved category, the maximum age limit is extended up to five years, which means, candidates upto 45 years-of-age from the reserved category can apply for the course.
For more information, please read through the official notification released by the National Health Mission, MP.
Here is the link to directly apply for the six months certificate course in the Community Health Examination 2020-21.
A step-by-step guide to applying for the course:
Go to the official website.
Click on the link that reads, “Click here to apply for Certificate Course in Community Health 2020-21 under National Health Mission”
Further click on the that reads, ‘The application form for Certificate Course in Community Health 2020 - 21 will be live from 30/10/2019’
Go to the ‘Counselling activities’ section of the website.
Click on the registration link given on the webpage.
Fill in all the required details of the application form and submit the form.
Download a copy of the filled form for safekeeping.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)