'Next time around': Jay Panda confident of BJP ending Naveen's reign in Odisha

"When do you see the BJP coming to power in Orissa" we asked BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda during a chat in The Free Press Journal's Mumbai office.

In a candid conversation that spanned from Kashmir and the recent Citizenship Amendment Act protests to the Maharashtra government formation and other topics, Panda answered questions with candour.

Speaking about the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha, Panda says that the BJP's time has arrived. He expects a somewhat different outcome "the next time around".

The ruling party's national vice-President and spokesperson incidentally hails from the eastern state and is a two time Member of Parliament from Kendrapara.

In May 2019, while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the largest party, winning 112 Assembly seats in 146-member House, the BJP overtook the Congress as the main opposition party, winning 23 seats.

This upward trend was seen in the Parliamentary elections too, with the BJD winning 12 Lok Sabha constituencies out of 21 seats, followed by the BJP with 8 seats.