 Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path
The decision comes after an office memorandum issued in March highlighted the need to increase the participation of women in the annual parade.

Updated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Centers's memo to defence forces have revealed that the upcoming Republic Day Parade in 2024 may feature only women participants in the marching and band contingents, as well as tableaux and other performances.

Proposal was circulated to the three services

The proposal was circulated to the three services and departments planning the parade, with the decision made to feature only women participants in the 2024 parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Over the last few years, a few all-women contingents and women officers have taken part in the annual parade. The theme of the 74th Republic Day Parade was 'Nari Shakti', and the Indian Air Force marching contingent was led by a woman officer, with three supernumerary male officers.

'Nari Shakti'

In the 2023 parade, 'Nari Shakti' was also the dominant theme in the tableaux of several states.

The Indian government has been pushing for a larger role for women in the armed forces, with the Indian Army recently inducting five women officers into its Regiment of Artillery.

The decision to have only women participants in the Republic Day Parade is in line with the government's efforts to increase the avenues for women in leadership roles.

Women empowerment comes by education, political participation: SC
