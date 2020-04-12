Next few weeks critical: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the 21-day nationwide lockdown will be extended by another two weeks, after his video conference with the chief ministers of states on Saturday. Modi said, "...there seems to be a consensus among the states on extension by another two weeks."

The lockdown, put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, was originally scheduled to end on Monday. However, it's not clear whether it will continue till the month-end, as sought by half-a-dozen CMs and already enforced in some states. More clarity is expected in the PM's address to the nation, the timing of which is yet to be announced.

The Prime Minister wore a mask, as did most of those who participated in the interaction. Among the chief ministers in attendance were Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) Yogi Adityanath (UP) and Nitish Kumar (Bihar).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted the PM stressing, "The next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine the impact of the steps taken so far to curb the spread of the virus" and requiring teamwork to face the challenge -- a marked change from his earlier mantra of 'Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai' (The world is meaningful only if there is life) to 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi (Both, life and world)'.

He also called for curbing lockdown violations and ensuring that social distancing is followed In his third video conference with the CMs since the outbreak, the PM also asked them to take specific measures for agriculture and allied sectors and the modification of 'mandi' laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce.

He condemned the attacks on health professionals and assured that the country had adequate supplies of essential medicines and stern action would be taken against black marketing and hoarding of essential items. He said measures were being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment to all front-line workers.

The PM also spoke about strengthening healthcare infrastructure and reaching out to patients through telemedicine. He also suggested that direct marketing for farm produce could be incentivised, to prevent crowding in mandis, which called for a swift reformation of model APMC laws. Such steps would help farmers sell products at doorstep, he said.

He spoke of popularising the Aarogya Setu app to ensure downloads in greater numbers, describing it as an essential tool in the fight against CoVID-19 and said it could subsequently act as "e-pass to facilitate travel".

He referred to how South Korea and Singapore were successful in contact tracing and based on this, India had made its own effort through the app to fight the pandemic. About the economic challenges, PM said the crisis was an opportunity to become self-reliant and turn the nation into an economic powerhouse.

On resumption of flights, trains There was no discussion on any plan to resume airlines, trains, and interstate transport. However, Modi is believed to have asked all his Cabinet colleagues to start work in their respective ministries from Monday, while strictly following the guidelines of social distancing. He wants senior ministry officials to report to work from Monday, while other staff will work on a rotational basis. The Centre is likely to allow states to relax curbs on agriculture, to tackle the disruption in supply chain.