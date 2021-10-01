e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 04:52 PM IST

Next 6-8 weeks crucial as India gets ready for festive season - Here is all you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

India's active COVID-19 case tally may have dropped to its lowest in nearly 200 days, but experts remain braced for a possible spike as the festive season approaches. In recent days, several states have stepped forward with rules to regulate revellers ahead of Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivals as the pandemic rages on.

"During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next six to eight weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases," AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Friday.

While earlier projections had indicated that a third wave of COVID-19 would peak in October things have been looking up recently. Even as some areas see a slight surge in the daily case tally, the pan-India active caseload continues to drop. Earlier in August, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, had said that the country appeared to be "entering some stage of endemicity".

"When you have something that is not going away in the near future, then it is heading towards endemicity. Right now, we are not looking at eliminating SARS-CoV-2. This means that the virus has to become endemic,” top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang told news agency PTI recently.

