Next 100 to 125 days in fight against Covid are critical: Govt

New Delhi

Union Health Ministry in its weekly press conference on Friday cautioned that the next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against Covid-19 in India.

"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against Covid in India," says Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference.

Member Health, NITI Aayog, shared a study conducted by ICMR that analyses the vaccine effectiveness in police personnel, a high-risk category. The study shows two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of Covid deaths in the Second Wave. "One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to Covid during the second wave," he said.

"We are moving towards a set target to administer 50 crore doses before July. We are on the path to achieving it. Govt has ordered 66 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin. Additionally, 22 crore doses will go to the private sector," he added.

Paul also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given them a target that there should be no third wave.

Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "Analysis shows a projected decline in the use of face masks as we resume activities. We should incorporate the use of face masks in our lives as a new normal." Agarwal noted that daily new cases in the country continue to show a decline during the second wave.

"Average daily new cases declined from 3,87,029 cases between May 5-11 to 40,336 cases between July 14-July 16," the Joint Secretary said.