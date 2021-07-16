Next 100 to 125 days are critical in fight against COVID-19 in India: Govt

New Delhi [India]: Union Health Ministry in its weekly press conference on Friday cautioned that the next 100 to 125 days are critical in the fight against COVID-19 in India.

"Fall in cases has slowed down. It's a warning signal. Next 100 to 125 days are critical for fight against COVID in India," says Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog in a Health Ministry press conference.

Member Health, NITI Aayog shared a study conducted by ICMR that analyses the vaccine effectiveness in police personnel, a high-risk category The study shows two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the Second Wave "One dose of vaccine was able to reduce the mortality rate by 82 per cent. Two doses of vaccine were successful in preventing 95 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 during the second wave," he said.