New Zealand national accuses GoI of denying entry; visa rules flouted: MHA

New Delhi

A New Zealand national has accused the Indian government of denying him entry without specifying any reasons leading to his “separation” from his Indian wife, a charge the Home Ministry rejected saying he was barred due to violation of visa conditions. Karl Edward Rice, who claims to be a content crea­tor, appealed to New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and approached the Delhi HC for the withdrawal of the Indian govt’s decision to “blacklist” him. He launched an online petition to gather public opinion in his support. “Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia,” he tweeted from a handle @iamkarlrock along with a video of his life story.

He claimed his wife Manisha Malik hails from Haryana and they married in 2019. He also claimed he was Covid-19 positive last year and after his recovery he donated plasma twice in Delhi to help people recover from the virus. When contacted, Union Home Ministry officials said the New Zealand national has been restricted from entering India till the next year for violating terms and conditions of his visa.

He was found to be doing business activities on a tourist visa and also violating other visa conditions, they said without specifying.