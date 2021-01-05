New strain of virus: Flights to UK reduced from 60 to 30 a week, says Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

On Tuesday, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that now, total number of flights to the UK has been reduced from 60 a week to 30.

Puri said, "We took a decision on limited resumption of civil aviation traffic between India & United Kingdom-based on an assessment of available facts. We decided that RTPCR test which was done 72 hours ahead of travelling was not enough."

He added, "So, we made it compulsory to test again on arrival. We will review the situation if any steps have to be taken. Total number of flights to UK have been reduced from 60 a week to 30."

Twenty more people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 58.