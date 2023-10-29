New Rules Empower Consumers With Compensation Rights In Case Of Electricity Disruptions

Representational photo

An undated public notice in circulation making consumers aware about their right to compensation has been termed as something not new but one that is supposed to create periodic awareness among consumers from time to time. The public notices state that the Ministry of Power, Government of India, have promulgated the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules, 2020 on December 31, 2020 that there shall be no gratuitous / wilful load shedding by Electricity Distribution Companies and that 24X7 electricity supply is right of a consumer. If the Distribution company resorts to wilful load shedding then consumers have the right to claim compensation from the distribution company.

Compensation for delayed services

The ad also states that delay in providing various other services that include timely connection, disconnection, reconnection, shifting, change in consumer category and load, serving of bill, resolving voltage and bill related complaint will lead to providing compensation to consumers by the distribution company.

"The rules are nothing new. When these rules were put out for public opinion we gave feedback as a consumer organisation. In fact it is part of the rule to keep creating awareness and probably this is part of it. It is not that earlier rights towards compensation were not there but through these rules they got collated and bundled as one document. A person will not have to go running around looking for these," said Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), a consumer body. She added, "These rules also make it clear that connections too need to be given on time."

Advocate's perspective on consumer rights

Advocate Shirish Deshpande, chairman MGP, who echoed Ranade on the timing of the rule said, "It is nice to highlight such consumer-friendly provision for information and awareness. However, having agreed to the liability of Discom and right of the consumer in case of 'wilful loadshedding', why should the consumer have to claim it? Why can't Discom be made to pay to affected consumers the amount on its own without consumers having to claim it? Secondly, the footnote (of the ad) shows it will not apply to certain categories of consumers. Why could the ad not mention such categories?" The ad mentions certain categories of consumers that are not provided 24X7 mentioned by the electricity regulatory commission.

Challenges and concerns raised by activists

Activists were also of the opinion that certain things cannot be really compensated when there is load shedding. "Not every hospital is big enough to have diesel generators in case there is load shedding. During an operation if the doctor realises there are further complications, and then electricity goes, what happens in such a case? Do they close the body saying there is no electricity? Certain things cannot be compensated," asked Jehangir Gai, a consumer activist.

