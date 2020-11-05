New proposals to raise retirement age aimed at welfare of frontline troops: CDS

New Delhi: The new proposals to enhance retirement age of both officers and jawans in several branches were aimed at the welfare of the frontline combat soldiers, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

Rawat said that with these proposals including the revision of pensions personnel seeking premature retirement, only those personnel are unhappy who are technically qualified and want to seek opportunities outside taking retirement with a full pension.

"We are more concerned about the well-being of the competent frontline soldiers who face the real hardships and on whose courage and valour, we all seem to be basking in glory," Gen Rawat said.

The proposals to increase the retirement age of both officers and jawans and reduction in pension entitlements of personnel seeking premature retirement have come in for criticism from some quarters within the veterans' community after a document with details of the proposal was leaked on social media earlier this week.