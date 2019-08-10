India

New party chief of Congress to be select today in CWC meeting

By IANS

New Delhi: All eyes are on the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that is meeting here on Saturday, this morning to select a new party chief, after Rahul Gandhi quit the post.

All state unit presidents of the party, party MPs and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders have been asked to attend the meeting along with a large number of state leaders. Senior party leader K.C. Venugopal on Friday said that the party will certainly get a new president on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting of the party general secretaries, state in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, CLP leaders and All India Congress Committee (AICC) department heads and MPs, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Venugopal said the CWC, party's top decision-making body, will hear views of state unit chiefs, legislature party leaders, MPs, frontal organisations' heads and secretaries of the AICC. "Then it will decide on the new name," he said.

