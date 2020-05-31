New Nepal map may cruise through

Kathmandu: In a move, which is seen in certain quarters as a proxy for China, the Nepal government on Sunday tabled a Constitution amendment bill in its parliament aimed at altering the contours of the country's map. The amendment, if it is passed, will impinge upon Indian Territory and has portents of a major spat that has been brewing for some time. The Bill was tabled a day after the main Opposition Nepali Congress also backed the legislation.

The legislation requires a two-thirds majority and given the support of the Opposition, it is likely to cruise through. Nepal recently released the revised political and administrative map of the country laying claim over the strategically key areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. India had reacted angrily to the move saying such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion". The Bill seeks to amend the political map of Nepal included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution. If cleared, it will be used in all official documents, including the coat of arms.

The Nepali Parliament is yet to deliberate on the proposal. Normally, it takes a month to pass a constitution amendment bill. But, this time, the Nepali parliament, in a tearing hurry, may short circuit certain procedures to get the bill passed in ten days, sources said. After its endorsement by both Houses, the President will issue a notification. Last week, the proposed bill was removed from the business schedule of parliament at the last minute at the request of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The discussion was delayed as the Nepali Congress asked for more time to discuss the matter. The ties between India and Nepal came in spotlight after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road claiming that it passes through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory. The Nepalese Foreign Minister, earlier this month, summoned the Indian Ambassador and even handed over a diplomatic note to protest against India inaugurating the key road. The Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both India and Nepal claim Kalapani to be an integral part of their territory -- India as part of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district and Nepal as part of Dharchula district.