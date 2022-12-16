New low, even for Pakistan: India slams Pak foreign minister's 'uncivilised outburst' against PM Modi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Mr Arindam Bagchi has issued a response on media queries on Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's personal attack on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Calling it a 'new low' even for Pakistan, Bagchi slammed Bhutto saying that Pak has forgotten this day in 1971 which resulted in the genocide unleashed by Pakistani rulers against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus.

In a strong reaction to the remarks by Bilawal Bhutto New York, Bagchi said the Pakistan foreign minister's "frustration" would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their "state policy".

"Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. No other country can boast of having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities," Bagchi asserted.

Bilawal Bhutto, while responding to comments made by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at United Nations Security Council (UNSC), told journalists: “I want to tell India that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

Further slamming the Pak minister's comments, Bagchi mentioned the testimony of Ms. Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Mr Bagchi said, "We wish that Pakistan FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UN Security Council to the testimony... Clearly, the Foreign Minister was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role."

