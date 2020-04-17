New list of activities exempted by Modi government under Lockdown 2.0

Following the lockdown extension till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs has added new activities which will be allowed during this phase.
The latest list of activities which will be allowed was made keeping in mind the state of daily wage workers, labourers and the industry.
However, social distancing must be followed at all cost.
Here is the addition of new activities allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs which should follow revised guidelines amid the lockdown.
Agricultural and horticultural activities
Collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFP)/Non Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas.
Plantations
Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing.
Financial Sector
Non-Banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) with bare minimum staff, Cooperative Credit Societies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on April 14 also said that non-hotspot areas would be slightly relaxed after April 20.
