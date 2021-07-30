New Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi today

Before his meeting with the PM, Bommai talked to the media about the Covid-19 situation in his state. He said that there has been a spurt of COVID cases in Kerala & they have 3 border districts. "We've talked to Dy Commissioners to be on alert & make stringent measures. They've been asked to prepare medical facilities. I'll have a detailed meeting once I go back," he added.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa from the top post.

Earlier this week, BS Yediyurappa had tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

Son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka SR Bommai, a mechanical engineering graduate and former Janata Dal (United) leader Bommai was appointed Karnataka's 23rd Chief Minister by the BJP high command on Tuesday, a day after caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation.

Shortly after his election as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he will strive to work for the welfare of the poor.

It's the second time of a father-son duo becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka, after H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Trouble and worry have already started sprouting for Bommai with seniors saying that they would not like to join the new Cabinet under the “changed circumstances.”