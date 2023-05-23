PM Modi: New Indian Consulate to Open Soon in Brisbane, Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a consulate in Brisbane to fulfil the long-pending demand by the diaspora.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The event was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

India currently has three consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. Brisbane currently has an Honorary Consulate of India.

"A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he said.

"An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at the community programme," Modi said at the event attended by more than 21,000 people from across Australia.

Modi highlights India-Australia ties

He praised the Indian diaspora for advancing the bilateral ties.

"The strongest and biggest foundations of this relation actually are mutual trust and mutual respect, and the real reason behind this is Indian diaspora," he added, amid big applause and chants of Modi-Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said that there was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia. These three were - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry.

"After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E..." Modi said.

"You make our nation and our shared communities better. You make Australia stronger," Albanese said at the event as he praised the community.