New history created in Ayodhya as over 6 lakh diyas lit up Saryu banks

New Delhi: A new history was created at Ayodhya here as a record 6 lakh earthen lamps lit up the Saryu river bank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

The banks of Saryu in the temple town Ayodhya were lit up with the sparkling light of lakhs of earthen lamps on Saturday evening as people from different walks of life took part in the grand programme and lighted ‘diyas’ to cherish the moment.

This year’s count of the earthen lamps lit on the river bank far surpassed the three lakh-plus number of ‘diyas’lit last year. Enthusiasm was palpable among people and volunteers at dusk, as they lit the lamps to mark the occasion.

UP govt’s director information Shishir said, “Last year’s record was of 3,01,186 ‘diyaas’ at the ghat. This time, it was 4,10,000 ‘diyaas’ lit at the ghat. “This was announced by Guinness World Records representative, and is a new record. Apart from this, more than 2,00,000 ‘diyaas’ were lit other than the ghat. In all, over 6,00,000 ‘diyaas’ were lit.” 4,10,000 earthen lamps were lit at the ghat of Ram ki Paidhi. The cost incurred was around Rs130 crore, as per reports.

The certificate by Guinness World Records said, "The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 26 October 2019.” UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier declared the ceremony as a state event, supervised the arrangements for days before the festival of lights. Addressing the people, he said, “The previous governments were scared of Ayodhya and never wanted to come here. In my tenure of two-and-half years, I visited Ayodhya around 18 times. Whenever, I come, I bring schemes worth hundreds of crores for this place.”