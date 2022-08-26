New generation surveillance equipment used to foil infiltration bid in J&K's Uri: Army

General Officer Commanding of the Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuri | ANI

New generation surveillance equipment, including aerial and ground-based sensors, and weapons were used to track and neutralise three terrorists during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector on Thursday, the Army has said.

Talking to reporters in north Kashmir's Baramulla, General Officer Commanding of the Army's 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuri said the operation was launched following credible inputs from various sources, including the military intelligence, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army's own sources on the ground.

"We have foiled an infiltration bid from from PoK in the area of Kamalkote in Uri sector, in which three foreign terrorists were neutralised and assault weapons and ammunition recovered," he said.

The GoC said the terrain where the operation was carried out was extremely challenging.

"It had a dense undergrowth. The weather was extremely foggy with heavy rain and the entire area was mined. So the multifarious challenges that were faced while conducting the operation could be well appreciated," he said.

Giving details of the operation, Colonel Raghav, the commanding officer of 8 Rashtriya Rifles which carried out the operation, said the troops, including those from the BSF, deployed on the LoC in the sector spotted suspicious movements in the area on Wednesday.

"Based on that, Operation Mrityunjay was launched. Small ambush parties and surveillance detachments were inducted into the area. Our teams were not picked up by the enemy surveillance devices and surveillance mechanisms. Our teams were deployed at this location for over 25 hours and at 7:55 am on August 25, the teams spotted the terrorists crossing the LoC," he said.

The CO said the movement of the terrorists was ascertained by using latest aerial and ground-based sensors and surveillance equipment.

At around 8:45 am on Thursday, the terrorists came to a distance of 40-50 metres from the ambush parties, which opened fire on them, and in a brief exchange of about 15 minutes, the three Pakistani terrorists were neutralised, he said.

Colonel Raghav said the search operation in the area was still going on.

"The search is on because of the constraints of the minefield. Right now, mine-clearing measures are being undertaken to ensure a proper search," he added.

He said two AK-series weapons, a Chinese M-16 weapon and their ammunition and other stores were recovered.

"It has also come to light that these terrorists were well treated and prepared for infiltration and also, their built and gait indicate that they had undergone formal military training," he said.

The CO said the new generation surveillance equipment and weapons were put to optimal use during the course of the operation.

Asked if the terrorists were identified, the GoC said according to the 19 Infantry Division, the slain ultras were not in possession of any documents from which their identity could be ascertained.

"It is our assessment that before pushing these terrorists for infiltration, their IDs were taken away from them and they were not in possession of any IDs. So we are not aware of their exact identity," he said.