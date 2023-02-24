New film policy of Yogi govt in UP: Web series shot in state to get Rs 1 Cr subsidy, sops for film labs too | File Image

Lucknow: To make Uttar Pradesh the favourite destination for Bollywood filmmakers, the Yogi Government has announced more sops, subsidies and rebates.

The UP Government, in its new film policy, has announced to give subsidy to the makers of Web Series too. As per the policy the Web Series shot in UP may get subsidy up to Rs one crore.

The UP Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the new film policy for the state. In the new policy range of subsidy has been increase to promote filmmaking. Along with films and television serials the Web Series have also been included in the list of those eligible for government subsidy. As per the policy, if the two third of the Web Series is being shot in UP, the state government would provide 50 per cent of the cost of per episode or a maximum of Rs 10 lakh. However the subsidy would not exceed Rs one crore in any case.

Besides if the five lead artists in the Web Series are from UP, the state government would give Rs 25 lakh as compensation against their fees. In the new film policy rebate and subsidy has been announced for the opening of filmstudio of lab in the state. In case the film studio or lab is being set up in the state, the government would providesubsidy to the tune of 25 per cent of its cost or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. However, if the studio or the lab is being set up in Vindhyachal, Purvanchal or the Bundelkhand region of UP, the subsidy would be 35 per cent of the total establishment cost.

Like earlier policy the films made in Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri or Bundeli language and shot in UP would continue to getthe subsidy of 50 per cent of the cost up to a maximum limit of Rs one crore. If more than half of any Hindi or English language film being shot in UP, the subsidy would be 25 per cent of the total cost. In case of two third shooting being done in UP the amount of subsidy would be Rs two crores.