Delhi: Bomb scare at Radisson Blu in Paschim Vihar after residents spot suspicious object

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddison Blu, a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning.
A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.
The unidentified object seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found, says Delhi Police.
Bomb Detection Team has rushed on the spot.
The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use this way to reach their respective schools.
This is breaking story. More details are awaited.
