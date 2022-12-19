Delhi: Bomb scare at Radisson Blu in Paschim Vihar after residents spot suspicious object |

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received a PCR call regarding a bomb near Raddison Blu, a five-star hotel in Paschim Vihar on Monday morning.

A police team was immediately rushed to the spot and the entire area cordoned off.

The unidentified object seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found, says Delhi Police.

Bomb Detection Team has rushed on the spot.

The call has sent a panic wave as a lot of school students use this way to reach their respective schools.

Delhi Police received information about a suspicious object found in Paschim Vihar. An objected that seems to be a WiFi router or digital lock found. Bomb Detection Team is on the spot: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sqMcEdtWOO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

This is breaking story. More details are awaited.