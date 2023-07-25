New Delhi: Supreme Court Questions Centre On Inaction To Provide Reservations For Women In Nagaland

PTI

The Centre failed to take action against states ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday and questioned the government about failing to provide reservations for women in Nagaland.

“Why do you not act against state governments from your own party? You take extreme stands against other state governments not amenable to you, but do nothing when it is your government in the state,” the court said.

The court made the observations while hearing a contempt plea that alleged non-compliance with its order directing the Nagaland government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold local body elections with 33% reservation for women.

“Reservation is a concept of affirmative action. Women's reservation is based on that. How do you get out of the constitutional provision? I do not understand this,” said Justice SK Kaul.

“Nagaland is a state where the education, economic and social status of women is among the best. That is why we cannot countenance why reservation for women cannot be implemented," he noted.

Read Also Nagaland Urges Centre To Permit Teaching In English Under NEP, Citing Importance Of Local Languages

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)