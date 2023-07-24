New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money Laundering Case | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended for five weeks the interim bail on medical grounds to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Jain's Advocate Said He Needs Time To Recover Post Spine Surgery

A Bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by his senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhavi that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said he is not opposing the interim bail, but said the probe agency wants its application seeking independent evaluation of Jain by AIIMS on the next date. The Bench posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.

About Jain's Arrest

On Jul 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Jain on medical ground on May 26. The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

