 New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money Laundering Case

A Bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by his senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhavi that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money Laundering Case | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended for five weeks the interim bail on medical grounds to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Jain's Advocate Said He Needs Time To Recover Post Spine Surgery

A Bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Bela M Trivedi was informed by his senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhavi that he had undergone a spine surgery on July 21 and needs time to recover.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said he is not opposing the interim bail, but said the probe agency wants its application seeking independent evaluation of Jain by AIIMS on the next date. The Bench posted the matter for hearing after five weeks.

About Jain's Arrest

On Jul 10, the top court had extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to Jain on medical ground on May 26. The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Read Also
In Pics: CM Kejriwal meets, hugs Satyendar Jain at Delhi hospital after a year, calls him 'brave man...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money...

New Delhi: Supreme Court Extends Former Minister Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail By 5 Weeks In Money...

Yamuna Water Level Recedes, Nothing To Worry About: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

Yamuna Water Level Recedes, Nothing To Worry About: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip's Shocking Claims On Manipur Violence; Says 'State Govt Involved In Riots'

BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip's Shocking Claims On Manipur Violence; Says 'State Govt Involved In Riots'

Sriharikota: ISRO To Launch 7 Singapore Satellites On July 30

Sriharikota: ISRO To Launch 7 Singapore Satellites On July 30

Rajasthan Assembly Drama: Sacked Minister Breaks Down On Camera, Says '50 People Punched Him, Cong...

Rajasthan Assembly Drama: Sacked Minister Breaks Down On Camera, Says '50 People Punched Him, Cong...