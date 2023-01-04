New Delhi: Prasar Bharati to receive expansion & upgradation with new funds under BIND scheme | ANI

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati is going to be revamped with new funds sanctioned by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Union minister Anurag Thakur revealed that the Union Cabinet has approved Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore to financially support Prasar Bharati in expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, content development and civil work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aim of expansion

The aim of this upgradation and expansion is to widen the reach of national broadcaster Doordarshan in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-infested areas, strategic and border regions.

It will have an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for up to 2025-26.

The scheme will financially support Prasar Bharati in expansion and upgradation of its broadcasting infrastructure, as well as content development.

However the most important aspect of the scheme would be to widen Doordarshan's reach to border areas, strategically significant regions and LWE-infested areas, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told mediapersons.

(with agency inputs)