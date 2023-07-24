 New Delhi News: Court Threatens To Attach Ad Budget, Directs Govt To Clear ₹415 Cr For Infra Projects
"If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” questioned the top court in the last hearing after Delhi government’s counsel had said that there was a paucity of funds.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: Delhi government on Monday agreed to make budgetary provisions towards the fulfillment of its share for construction of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project after the Supreme Court earlier raised eyebrows on its expenditure on advertisements.

“If ₹1,100 crore can be spent for advertisement in the last 3 years, certainly, contributions can be made for infrastructure projects,” remarked a bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia. It directed the Delhi government to clear an amount of around ₹415 crore for the rapid rail project, and recorded that the overdue amount will be paid within 2 months.

Government's expenditure on advertisements

“Either you pay or we will attach your advertisement budget,” the court told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Sighvi, appearing for Delhi Government, when the hearing commenced on Monday. Singhvi submitted that budgetary provisions will be made in accordance with the proposed schedule. Further, he assured that the remaining budget will also be allocated in a phased manner.

In its affidavit, the AAP-led government in Delhi told the Supreme Court that it has spent around ₹1,073 crore on advertisements in the past three years. The top court noted that it was "constrained" to order the Delhi government to furnish an affidavit providing details of funds spent by it for advertisements in the last three financial years as it had thrown its hand up for contributing its proportionate amount.

article-image

SC vs Delhi Government

"If you have money for advertisements, why don’t you have money for a project that will ensure smooth transport?” questioned the top court in the last hearing after Delhi government’s counsel had said that there was a paucity of funds.

The court had indicated that, if required, it may also order to divert the funds allocated for advertisement towards the completion of the rapid rail project. The observations were made by the court when the Delhi government had informed that it had no finances available for the ascontribution of its share of funds towards the semi-high-speed rail corridor being constructed to connect the national capital with the cities of Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

