 New Delhi: NDA Parliamentary Party Meet Underway; PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome - Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament, following the coalition’s historic Bihar Assembly election victory. He interacted with NDA MPs, reaffirmed the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, and praised their resolve to improve Bihar. Leaders expressed gratitude for the electoral success and committed to fulfilling public expectations.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held on Tuesday at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J. P. Nadda, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jaiswal, along with several other NDA Members of Parliament, received and facilitated the Prime Minister upon his arrival. The meeting is currently underway.

The gathering comes a day after PM Modi met the NDA MPs from Bihar on Monday, marking their first interaction after the coalition's historic victory in the state's Assembly elections.

During that interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed the NDA government's commitments in Bihar and reiterated the alliance's shared long-term vision of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

PM Modi spent considerable time interacting with the MPs and later agreed to a group photograph, with nearly 30 members from both Houses standing alongside him.

PM Modi's Tweet

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "After the historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the meeting today with the state's NDA MPs in the Parliament building has filled me with new energy. During this time, I was extremely delighted to see their resolve to make the lives of my fellow people in the state even easier."

"The double-engine government will leave no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the state's people and the masses," he added.

Kushwaha said the meeting also provided an opportunity for MPs to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar polls.

"Today, in the Parliament House, along with all the NDA MPs from Bihar, I congratulated the country's illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the historic and resounding victory of the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections," he said in a post on X.

