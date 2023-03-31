 New Delhi: Man jumps from 4th floor of Rohini court; visuals surface on social media
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The man is in an ICU of a hospital now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 07:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Man jumps from 4th floor of Rohini court; visuals surface on social media | Pixabay

New Delhi: A man attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Rohini court on Friday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The man is in an ICU of a hospital now. As per the Delhi police, the person has been identified as Daljit.

As per an ANI report, preliminary investigation revealed that the person suffered from depression. However, the exact reason behind the extreme step is still not known.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media:

