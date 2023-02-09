New Delhi: Lok Sabha begins budget debate | File Photo

New Delhi: With first three days lost in adjournments over Adani, the Lok Sabha raced on Wednesday with a debate on the union budget as soon as the House passed a motion of thanks to the President after the reply by Prime Minister Modi.



Only three days are left until the next Monday in the first half of the budget session. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pushed the budget debate Wednesday evening itself to finish off the government business in the remainder of the session.



BJP member P P Chaudhury from Pali in Rajasthan was the first to initiate an hour-long budget debate, followed by T R Baalu of DMK, who started off with PM Modi's lie of promising two crore jobs every year.

