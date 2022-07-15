New Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery | Pexel

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Friday morning at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am.

#WATCH | It is reported that the fire occurred in a piece of furniture in the restaurant 'Cafe High5' on the first floor. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/rMV3NyTuqW — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.