e-Paper Get App

New Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery | Pexel

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Friday morning at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaNew Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

Thane: Man held for raping, strangling his 10-year-old daughter in Bhiwandi

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, private firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects road repair works after complaints regarding potholes across city

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city