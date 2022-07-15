New Delhi: Fire breaks out at Connaught Place eatery

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Friday morning at a restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place area, officials said.
According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze at the Hi Fi Restaurant in the outer circle of Connaught Place was received at 5.32 am.
Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control around 6.35 am, they said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)