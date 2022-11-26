New Delhi: Congress plenary session in February

Representational Image |

New Delhi: The Congress will be holding its AICC plenary session in February, immediately after the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar and during the recess of Parliament's budget session.

The exact dates of the session will be decided at the “steering committee” on December 4 that was set up dissolving the Congress Working Committee. The plenary session is compulsory to complete the process of the organisational elections and to ratify the recent election of Malliakrjun Kharge as the party president. The new CWC will also be set up in the plenary to elect and nominate its members.

The steering committee meetings notice has been issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Kharge may reconstitute the national office-bearers to coincide with the plenary session. In view of the budget session in vogue, the plenary is likely to be held in Delhi, the party sources said.