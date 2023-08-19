New Delhi: Centre Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Export

Centre Imposes 40% Duty On Onion Export | Representative Image/ PTI

New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market till December 31, 2023.

“The government imposes 40 per cent duty on onion exports till December 31,” the Finance Ministry said in a notification, stating that the duty comes into force with immediate effect.

Backdrop of steep rise in onion prices

The decision has been taken against the backdrop of a steep rise in the prices of onion, potato and tomatoes in the last few weeks and in the wake of reports that onion prices are likely to rise soon. The Centre had earlier decided it will maintain 3 lakh tonne of onions in the 2023-24 season as buffer stock. In 2022-23, the government maintained 2.51 lakh tonne onion as buffer stock.

“It was decided to release the onion stocks by targeting key markets in states or regions where retail prices are ruling above the all-India average and also where the rates of increase in prices over the previous month and year are above the threshold. Disposal through e-auction and retail sales on e-commerce platforms are also being explored,” a food ministry release said.

Rabi onion accounts for 65% of production

Rabi onion harvested during April-June accounts for 65 per cent of India's onion production and meets the consumer's demand till the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.

The procured stocks are usually released through targeted open market sales and also to states and Union territories and government agencies for supplies through