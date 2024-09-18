 New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search Operations Ongoing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNew Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search Operations Ongoing

New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search Operations Ongoing

As of Wednesday morning, their bodies have not been located. Police and divers searched late into the night without success and are continuing the search this morning. The authorities are working to recover the bodies and are still trying to find the missing individuals.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

New Delhi: Two men who were participating in Ganesh Visarjan drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday evening. They have been identified as 20-year-old Tashu and 24-year-old Vishal.

As of Wednesday morning, their bodies have not been located. Police and divers searched late into the night without success and are continuing the search this morning. The authorities are working to recover the bodies and are still trying to find the missing individuals.

About A Similar Incidents

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a young man identified as Harsh Mehra from Kila Mohalla in Ludhiana drowned in the Sutlej River while immersing an idol of Lord Ganesha. Harpreet Singh, in-charge of Ludhiana's Ladhowal police station, stated, "A young man was swept away by the strong current of water in the Sutlej during Ganpati immersion on Friday evening. After receiving information about the incident, the body of the young man was recovered with the help of divers." Singh also urged people to exercise caution during religious activities.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
Sensex & Nifty Hit Lifehigh; BSE Index Crosses 83,000 Mark
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
CTET 2024: CBSE Starts Registration For December Session Exam, Direct Link To Apply, Eligibility & Application Details Here
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Singer Charlie Puth Marries Brooke Sansone In Dreamy Montecito Wedding: 'Happiest I've Been In 32 Years' (VIDEO)
Explained: Records Shattered By Bayern Munich, Harry Kane After 9-2 Win Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League
Explained: Records Shattered By Bayern Munich, Harry Kane After 9-2 Win Against Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead
article-image

In a similar incident, eight people drowned while bathing in the Meshwo River in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. The tragedy occurred in Vasna Sogathi village. Deputy SP Gandhinagar DT Gohil reported, "Nine youths from the village came to the dam on the Meshwo River at noon. They were bathing, and the idol of Lord Ganesh was also being immersed. One person began to drown while bathing, prompting others to attempt a rescue. We have recovered eight bodies so far."

Read Also
Gujarat Tragedy: 8 People Drown In Gandhinagar's Meshwo River During Ganesh Visarjan; PM Modi...
article-image

He added, "An eyewitness said that only eight people drowned. We have recovered all the bodies, but SDRF and NDRF teams are still searching to ensure no one else is missing."

NDRF Team Commander Lakhan Raghuvanshi confirmed, "The Gandhinagar NDRF team is actively engaged in the operation. We have recovered eight bodies, and according to local reports, one person remains unaccounted for. Our divers are working tirelessly."

PM Modi Expresses His Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had expressed his condolences over the Gandhinagar tragedy, stating on X, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluka of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

Delhi: Two-Storey Building Collapses In Karol Bagh, Several Feared Trapped; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search...

New Delhi: 2 Men Drown In Yamuna River During Ganesh Visarjan; Bodies Still Missing; Search...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 11.11 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 AM In 1st Phase Of Polling

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Temperatures Hovering Around 24°C

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Temperatures Hovering Around 24°C

Bahraich: Forest Officials Intensify 'Operation Bhediya' To Capture 6th 'Killer' Wolf

Bahraich: Forest Officials Intensify 'Operation Bhediya' To Capture 6th 'Killer' Wolf