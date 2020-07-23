New Covid spike in Karnataka; thousands of patients ‘vanish’

Bengaluru

Karnataka, like the other southern states, recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in a single day with 5,030 testing positive on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to nearly 50,000 while the overall tally crossed 80,000-mark.

There were 97 Covid casualties on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,616.

Bengaluru continued to report the highest number of new Covid cases and Covid deaths — 2,207 and 48 respectively. The capital city has a case load of 39,200 and total deaths at 783.

Meanwhile, reports indicated nearly 20,000 positive cases in Bengaluru have gone off the health radar; in other words, they just vanished. An analysis of active cases, bed availability and occupancy, and those in home isolation as mentioned in the Be­ngaluru Covid-19 War Room Bulletin shows thousands of patients are off the city’s healthcare radar due to the mismanagement.

According to the health bulletin, Bengaluru has 39,200 active cases. But the total number of beds in hospitals (including Covid Care Centres) was 14,000+ of which only about 7,000 + were occupied. Over 10,000 patients are in home isolation. While the number of patients in hospitals and home isolation added to around 17,000, the number of active cases in the city was 39,200. So where are the other 22,000 patients?

Sources say there is some big goof up in the numbers. “It could be data mismanagement or a reporting lag related to bed management. Our officials will look into it,” a media report quoted ministers. The big question before Bengaluru is: If bed occupancy is low and not everyone is in home isolation, where have thousands of Covid patients gone?

Officials attribute the missing patients to the wrong mobile numbers and addresses given by them. “Nearly 80% have given wrong mobile numbers and address while undergoing Covid tests. It is a challenge to track them. Cops are helping us and we will set right the data flow in 2 days,” an official said.

Meanwhile, actor and MP from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh took to social media to announce she the completion of her mandatory quarantine period, as she has tested negative.

She has been advised to rest for another 4-6 weeks to ensure full recovery.