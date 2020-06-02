New academic year begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Signalling the beginning of a new academic year, at least 45 lakh students in Kerala on Monday attended virtual classes organised by the state education department in an bid to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to the lockdown. The online sessions named 'First Bell' are telecast through VICTERS Channel, under the State General Education Dept, for classes I to XII from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays.
The classes were initiated by a message from CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “I wish all the students a wonderful academic session. The teachers and the parents should ensure that the children attend the online class. We have brought out some curbs in our daily life. We must ensure social distancing. It is not possible to start normal classes as it may cause spread of the virus. However, we need to carry forward the studies of our kids,” he said.
The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has brought out the timetable for the classes. The sessions will be held from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday for all classes from I to XII, except class XI, on the channel. “45 lakh students and parents are in front of the channel for the classes. This is not an alternative to the classroom but the education dept has been providing maximum support to the students,” state education minister C Raveendranath said.
I have no doubt that the eventual solution will be a vaccine (for COVID-19). I feel (it) may be available early in 2021.
—Scientist Prof CNR Rao
70-seater ferries lone girl so she can take exam
Alappuzha: In a heart-warming gesture, a 70-seater boat of the Kerala State Water Transport department was sent to ferry a lone passenger, a 17-year-old student, to enable her to appear for the plus one examination (11th standard) on two days last month in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The student, Sandra Babu, who stays in a remote backwater island in Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, had to appear for the exam on Friday and Saturday at Kanjiram in Kottayam. Boats are the only means of transport in this region and due to the lockdown the services had stopped plying when the dates of the exam, postponed earlier, were announced.
