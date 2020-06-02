New academic year begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Signalling the beginning of a new academic year, at least 45 lakh students in Kerala on Monday attended virtual classes organised by the state education department in an bid to ensure that they do not miss out on lessons due to the lockdown. The online sessions named 'First Bell' are telecast through VICTERS Channel, under the State General Education Dept, for classes I to XII from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays.

The classes were initiated by a message from CM Pinarayi Vijayan. “I wish all the students a wonderful academic session. The teachers and the parents should ensure that the children attend the online class. We have brought out some curbs in our daily life. We must ensu­re social distancing. It is not possible to start normal classes as it may cause spread of the virus. However, we need to carry forward the studies of our kids,” he said.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has brought out the timetable for the classes. The sessions will be held from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm from Monday to Friday for all classes from I to XII, except class XI, on the channel. “45 lakh students and parents are in front of the channel for the classes. This is not an alternative to the classroom but the education dept has been providing maximum support to the students,” state education minister C Raveendranath said.