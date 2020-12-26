Never too late: 64-year-old Odisha man enrolls for MBBS after retiring from bank job

No matter your age, it is never too late to pursue a dream. Take 64-year-old Jaya Kishore Pradhan for example. Four years after retiring from his bank job, the Odisha resident has cracked the NEET exam and gotten himself enrolled in an MBBS programme. According to a Times of India report, he is currently enrolled at the government-run Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Vimsar) in Burla.

Now if you have given NEET or aspire to, you might know that the upper age limit is 25 years. As such, the former deputy manager of the State Bank of India would have been ineligible to give the test. However, the matter is currently sub-judice and as such the Supreme Court had granted interim relief. The Medical Council of India had placed a cap of 25 years for the general category and of 30 years for the reserved category.

