 'Never Misses A Moment To...': Former Congress MLA Accuses BJP IT Cell Of Malicious Propaganda To Tarnish Gandhi Family's Image
Reacting on the post Divya Maderna termed it a conspiracy of BJP IT cell to tarnish the image of Gandhi Family.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
The Viral Image | X

Former MLA of Congress Divya Maderna has slammed the BJP IT cell on a viral post in which she has been portrayed as CISF jawan Kulvindar Kaur who slapped actress turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. 

A picture has been used in the viral post in which Divya Maderna is in frame with Congress leaders Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi and in the description of the post Divya has been described as Kulvindar Kaur. 

“ 'BJP IT cell never misses a moment to show its frustrated mentality. From yesterday, an attempt is being made across the country to tarnish the image of the respected Gandhi family by presenting me as CISF jawan Kulwinder Kaur by posting a photo of me at the time of Rajya Sabha nomination of respected Sonia Gandhi ji in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly with wrong facts," said Divya. 

article-image

She further wrote that 'the public has understood the petty mentality of these people, now even if they adopt a thousand such tactics, the people of India have accepted Rahul Gandhi as the guardian of democracy. “The public has given a befitting reply to the mocking propaganda of the BJP. It is my resolve to raise the voice of the farmers of Rajasthan state and I cannot be stopped under any circumstances.”

Divya Maderna is granddaughter of veteran Congress leader Parasram Maderna and was MLA from Osiyan in Jodhpur and was as quite vocal as MLA against her government on several issues.

