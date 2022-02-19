'Never demanded, don't want it': Kumar Vishwas on getting Y category security from Centre

The Central government on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to former leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kumar Vishwas after reviewing the security of Vishwas and the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During an interview with ANI, responding to the security arrangements made by the Home Ministry, Vishwas said that he never desired or even asked for Y category security.

He added saying that he has not even received any kind of message from the authorities about the said security.

Further commenting on the situation, Vishwas said that he is not in talking terms with Kejriwal and it is the work of the agencies and the government to think about the security of their citizens.

Ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, Kumar Vishwas had recently alleged that Arvind Kejriwal supported Khalistani elements during the last Punjab elections.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, Vishwas had said the AAP supremo met terror sympathisers in his home during the last assembly elections in Punjab.

In his interview with ANI, Vishwas said that Kejriwal and AAP party were consorting with separatists and terror sympathisers during the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

Kejriwal on Friday categorically dismissed all the allegations and termed these charges brought by Kumar Vishwas as laughable. Accusing the BJP and the Congress of ganging up against the AAP in Punjab

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:40 PM IST