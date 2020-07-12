Netizens troll Amit Shah after he says 'India has fought successful battle against COVID-19'

With nearly 8.5 lakh cases, India is third on the list of countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The nation is witnessing an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah believes 'one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought in India'.

"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle #COVID19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID19 has been fought here," he said, and netizens, on the other hand, have made the most of this opportunity to troll him.

"Really!! The success story has the lowest test per million in the world. The daily effected are around 22k everyday. Mr. HM is so out of sync with the reality in the country," said Madan Mitra in a tweet.