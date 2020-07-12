Netizens troll Amit Shah after he says 'India has fought successful battle against COVID-19'

With nearly 8.5 lakh cases, India is third on the list of countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases. The nation is witnessing an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah believes 'one of the most successful battles against COVID-19 has been fought in India'.
"India is one of the most populous countries. Everyone thought how will a country like India battle #COVID19, there were apprehensions but today the whole world is witnessing how one of the most successful battles against COVID19 has been fought here," he said, and netizens, on the other hand, have made the most of this opportunity to troll him.
"Really!! The success story has the lowest test per million in the world. The daily effected are around 22k everyday. Mr. HM is so out of sync with the reality in the country," said Madan Mitra in a tweet.
"Successful battle my foot... One crore tests for the population of 137 crore," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
Shah further added that India's security forces are playing a major role in the battle against COVID-19. "In India's battle against #COVID19, all of our security forces are playing a huge role, nobody can deny it. Today, I salute these corona warriors. They have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also against COVID with help of people," he said.
Meanwhile, India has reported nearly 8.5 lakh cases, of which 5.35 lakh have recovered. The nation has reported 22,674 deaths due to coronavirus.
