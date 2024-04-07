Netizens Slam PM Narendra Modi For Saying Congress' Poll Manifesto Bears Imprint Of Muslim League

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are drawing near and both the Congress and BJP parties are gearing up for the contest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conducting election rallies in different parts of the country.

On April 6, PM Modi addressed a rally in Ajmer and criticised the Congress party. He said, "The document bears the imprint of the Muslim League during the freedom movement."

Prime Minster attacked on Congress

While addressing the rally in Rajasthan, the PM said, "The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever part of it is left is completely dominated by the leftists. Every page of the manifesto reflects the mindset of breaking India into pieces."

Netizens reaction on PM's statement

As soon as the video of PM Modi surfaced on the internet, social media platforms got flooded with netizens' reactions. Many people criticised the Prime Minster Modi for accusing Congress, while some supported him.

Prashant Tandon (a journalist) shared an image of the Prime Minister on social media X (formerly Twitter) and wrote "A person holding a position like the Prime Minister should not spread fake news. I am giving the link of Congress manifesto. Modi ji should tell which part is influenced by Muslim League. @ECISVEEP should take cognizance of such lies that mislead the public."

MANJUL said "Do we expect that someone who has not read history till the fourth class would have read the manifesto of the Muslim League?"

Tushar Gandhi said, "Hate mongering PM brands Congress manifesto as a Muslim League Manifesto conveniently forgetting that it was his party's founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee led Hindu Mahasabha which formed coalition governments with the separatist Muslim League in Bengal and Sindh."

Sheikh Zia Nomani shared a newspaper cutting on X and wrote, "In 1939, the ruling Indian National Congress resigned en masse over Britain declaring India a belligerent in World War II. The Hindu Mahasabha under Savarkar formed alliances with the #MuslimLeague and other non-Congress parties to form government in many states."

Sandhikop Oshdhipati wrote, "Shameless secular #hindus will still vote for #muslimleague. Sorry. Typo. ...still vote for @INCIndia. #CongressMuktBharat is necessary for our survival."