Netizens slam govt over reports that suggest Dhaman-1 ventilator caused Gujarat hospital fire

In a rather horrifying turn of events, a fire broke out in the ICU ward of a government hospital on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in the ICU ward on the first floor of six- storey SSG Hospital in Vadodara in Gujarat where critical coronavirus patients were being treated.

Thirty-five patients were shifted from two affected wards, but nobody was injured in the incident and the fire was brought under control soon, said Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel. He had said at the time that the fire had been caused by a short circuit in ventilator inside the ICU ward.

Now, CCTV footage accessed by the Ahmedabad Mirror has shed more light on the situation. The publication noted that the fire seemed to have begun with a ventilator, adding that the machine in question seemed to be a Dhaman 1 ventilator.