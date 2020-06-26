Netizens question Varun Gandhi's silence after Arnab Goswami calls Sanjay Gandhi 'useless' on live TV

Sanjay, however, was considered one of the main faces of the emergency, despite not being an elected representative. Critics of Indira Gandhi have even pointed out that she was manipulated several times by her son and even blinded by his actions.

June 25, which marked 45 years of the emergency, had several members of the BJP criticizing Indira Gandhi and even calling it a dark day in Indian history – something that the party has repeatedly said in its rhetoric ever since it came to power in 2014. In all these cases, both Varun and Maneka Gandhi have remained silent.

However, Varun Gandhi’s silence remains a puzzling factor when Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami called Sanjay Gandhi ‘useless’ on his show last evening. The video, which is longer than the seven-second clip that has been shared by many on social media, had Arnab also criticising the emergency.

Critics of the emergency also questioned Varun’s silence, with most of them criticising Arnab Goswami

Here is how people reacted