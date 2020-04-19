Netizens disgusted by FIITJEE founder DK Goel's 'Islamophobic' posts on LinkedIn

Many students preparing for competitive exams such as those for IIT-JEE, Olympiads, SAT-I & SAT-II and NTSE will have heard of FIITJEE. The coaching centre which has branches in over 50 cities considers itself the "most powerful brand in serious education".
On the Centre's website, founder Dinesh Kumar Goel who is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Fiitjee Group talks about how the organisation has 'shaped' many young minds, starting from 1992.
Interestingly, its founder, at least if one goes by his social media profile, also appears to have rather strong opinions when it comes to certain people. This trend was pointed out on Sunday by a Twitter user who called Goel an 'islamophobic bigot to the core'.
Perhaps an unfair accusation, but his social media profile -- at least on LinkedIn -- seems to have many a post that is rather unflattering towards the Muslim community.
"Jaahils continue to endanger our lives - A Muslim man removed his mask and spit on a Manipuri woman. Arrested by the Mumbai police. Still don't believe in the terrorism, Jalalat of these Jaahils? Be ready to suffer in future," Goel wrote on LinkedIn on Saturday, sharing a news article.
When one individual in the comment section said that there was "growing Islamophobia even on LinkedIn", Goel appeared baffled. "Where is Islamophobia in this?" he asked in the comment section.
In the past he has also shared several cartoons by artist Manoj Kureel, that show Muslims in an unflattering light. In one post Goel claimed that 'secularism in India is actually appeasement'. He has also given a call for Hindus to 'unite' and to become aware for the 'threats to you'.
"Hinduism is not a religion. It is Dharma which is vastly different from religion. That's why Kafir Angels are serving those stoning them and spitting on them," he wrote in another post.
There are also some posts that specifically refer to Tablighi Jamaat members.
"Corona Jihad - It is real. See from a cartoonists eye," he wrote sharing a cartoon of a man with three 'bombs' attached to him.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)