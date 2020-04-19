Netizens disgusted by FIITJEE founder DK Goel's 'Islamophobic' posts on LinkedIn

Many students preparing for competitive exams such as those for IIT-JEE, Olympiads, SAT-I & SAT-II and NTSE will have heard of FIITJEE. The coaching centre which has branches in over 50 cities considers itself the "most powerful brand in serious education".

On the Centre's website, founder Dinesh Kumar Goel who is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Fiitjee Group talks about how the organisation has 'shaped' many young minds, starting from 1992.

Interestingly, its founder, at least if one goes by his social media profile, also appears to have rather strong opinions when it comes to certain people. This trend was pointed out on Sunday by a Twitter user who called Goel an 'islamophobic bigot to the core'.

Perhaps an unfair accusation, but his social media profile -- at least on LinkedIn -- seems to have many a post that is rather unflattering towards the Muslim community.