Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Hours before PM Modi's visit, Mamata Banerjee holds rally in Kolkata

Earlier, after paying tribute to the leader, Banerjee had said that this year's Republic Day parade in Kolkata will be dedicated to Netaji.

The Centre has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose, who was born on this day in 1897. However, Banerjee criticised the Centre over its decision to call Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas'.

Banerjee also informed that the party is celebrating the day as 'Deshnayak Diwas'. "Why have we declared today 'Deshnayak Diwas'? Because Tagore gave him that title," she added.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kolkata's Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road on Saturday. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

