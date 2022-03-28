Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, wife Dr. Arzu to visit India from April 1-3

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba along with wife Dr. Arzu Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1 to inject a new momentum in bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade, investment, healthcare and connectivity, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister of Nepal will call on the Vice President and hold talks with the Prime Minister on 02 April. EAM and NSA will call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.

It will be Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil.



Deuba will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, they said.

Besides official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi.

Deuba had visited India in each of his four earlier stints as prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti Beti” relationship.

The country shares a border of over 1850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ Nepal adopts UPI developed by India for digital transactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:33 PM IST