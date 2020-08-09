Nepal PM claims Lord Ram was born in Nepal; Foreign Ministry clarifies that so was Gautam Buddha

Nepal and India seem to be locked in a strange conflict of sorts.

Ties between the two nations have been somewhat strained in recent days, with Nepal having passed a Constitutional Amendment to redraw its political map and incorporate three strategically important area that India calls its own. For its part, India has termed that "artificial enlargement" as being "untenable".

There had also been an incident at the border wherein one person from Bihar had been killed and two others injured after a confrontation with the Nepal police took a violent turn.

And while it has been a couple of months since this incident, the discontent continues to simmer. Towards the end of June, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had made a cryptic reference to India while alleging that efforts were being made to oust him from office. More recently, there have been comments and counter comments pertaining to religious and spiritual leaders.

In July, days after asserting Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belonged to Nepal, Oli said that Ayodhya lies in Nepal and that Lord Ram was a Nepali. With many incensed by the comments, the Foreign Affairs Ministry soon released a statement saying that the comments "are not linked to any political subject and have no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone".