Nepal obstructing Bihar govt from flood prevention-related work; Bihar Minister says will approach MEA

Similarly, Nepal has obstructed repair work on the embankment on Lalbakeya river, in east Champaran district in Bihar, where there is no man's land and the dam is present for 20 years. Bihar had constructed the embankment over the river and had been carrying out fortification work every year ahead of the monsoon. According to the Minister they have never faced such objections from Nepal.

"Repair work used to take place without any problem till last year. This time they are not letting it happen. In Madhubani's Jaynagar upstream on Kamala river too they are not letting us conduct repairs," the JDU leader added. The Minister said that it is for the first time that such behaviour is being observed from Nepal authorities.

"This is the first time we are noticing this trend. The Bihar government is the one which does all the repair work on that side and it is the first time that we are facing difficulties in sending material and officers," he said.

The Minister also said that the local engineers and District Magistrates (DMs) are holding talks with the administration on the other side to resolve the issue. He also added that he will take up the matter with higher authorities. "I will write a letter immediately to the MEA to make them aware of this issue. If this is not resolved soon then a major part of Bihar will get flooded during the rainy season," Jha said.