Nepal leaders press for PM’s resignation

Shirish B Pradhan

Kathmandu

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent anti-India remarks and claim that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew Nepal's political map has backfired, with top leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party demanding his resignation on Tuesday.

As soon as the powerful Standing Committee meeting of the Nepal Communist Party started at the Prime Minister's Official residence at Baluwatar on Tuesday, former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' slammed PM Oli for the remarks he made on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister's remarks that India was conspiring to remove him was neither politically correct, nor diplomatically appropriate," he said. "Such a statement by the Prime Minister may damage our relations with the neighbour," he warned.

PM Oli, 68, on Sunday claimed there have been various kinds of activities in the "embassies and hotels" to remove him from power.